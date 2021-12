————

We’re rapidly approaching the end of the year, so I figured it was time to do a little comic collaboration. With my daughter.

I recently installed a large white board in my house, and my daughter (who is 11) filled the entire thing with a Christmas drawing a couple weeks ago. I really liked the gingerbread men she drew, so I asked her to draw the gingerbread man for today’s comic. (Fun fact: we made REAL gingerbread men yesterday, and they all look like this guy.)

