Table of Contents for August 2021 Issue

Short Stories:

Priyanka Kole, “What’s wrong?”

Jeff Coe, “A Not-So-Very-Special Episode of ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'”

J.D. Harlock, “Matching With A Mermaid”

Miriam Jayaratna, “A Day in the Life of a Dinner Plate with Decorative Ambitions”

Arie Kaplan, “Previously on ‘Time Sock: The Sock That Travels Through Time'”

Nathan Leslie, “I Freaking Love You!”

Prarathana JA, “Why Laila D Never Lent Books”

Alex Connolly and Ginny Hogan, “This is Dasani Water”

Maura Yzmore, “Midas Clutch”

Rebecca Fletcher, “Glass Houses”

Poetry:

Tina Barry, “Another Server Calls me ‘Young Lady'”

Kim Horner, “ManToLoveNow63”

Josh Sippie, “Bionic Moses”

Melody Wilson, “How to Argue”

Carla Sarett, “one patriarchy exhausted after centuries”

Chris Bullard, “Why I Am Not A Poet”

Aubrey Steptoe, “Ode to a Magpie”

Neil Fulwood, “Mermaid”

Kara Richter, Two Poems