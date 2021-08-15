Table of Contents for August 2021 Issue

Short Stories:
Priyanka Kole, “What’s wrong?”
Jeff Coe, “A Not-So-Very-Special Episode of ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'”
J.D. Harlock, “Matching With A Mermaid”
Miriam Jayaratna, “A Day in the Life of a Dinner Plate with Decorative Ambitions”
Arie Kaplan, “Previously on ‘Time Sock: The Sock That Travels Through Time'”
Nathan Leslie, “I Freaking Love You!”
Prarathana JA, “Why Laila D Never Lent Books”
Alex Connolly and Ginny Hogan, “This is Dasani Water”
Maura Yzmore, “Midas Clutch”
Rebecca Fletcher, “Glass Houses”
Poetry:
Tina Barry, “Another Server Calls me ‘Young Lady'”
Kim Horner, “ManToLoveNow63”
Josh Sippie, “Bionic Moses”
Melody Wilson, “How to Argue”
Carla Sarett, “one patriarchy exhausted after centuries”
Chris Bullard, “Why I Am Not A Poet”
Aubrey Steptoe, “Ode to a Magpie”
Neil Fulwood, “Mermaid”
Kara Richter, Two Poems