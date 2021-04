————

Aaron Caycedo-Kimura is a poet, painter, and cartoonist. Born in Santa Rosa, California, he now lives on the East Coast, where he earned a MM in percussion performance at The Juilliard School in New York City and an MFA in creative writing at Boston University. He is the author and illustrator of Text, Don’t Call: An Illustrated Guide to the Introverted Life (TarcherPerigee).