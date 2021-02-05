The Elementalist of Style

It’s been a while seen we’ve seen Psychic Rob. I think he’s been busy honing his new skill!

It’s February, so I figured it was time I started the ol’ Ben & Winslow machine back up again. Feels like it’s been a lot longer than four weeks, but I guess that’s the nature of time in these sluggish pandemic days.

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.