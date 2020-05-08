Beardy Bits

————

I know a lot of guys are growing quarantine beards right now, because why the heck not? I tried until my facial hair started driving me crazy, and I shaved it all off. I like to live my life in a constant state of rakish stubble, so the full beard just isn’t my thing.

Winslow has had many adventures with beards and this is just the latest horror unleashed upon the world.

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.