This week only: The Ben & Winslow poetry slam, where I forgo an actual comic and instead use it as a framing device for some parody poetry. Enjoy.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery . He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.