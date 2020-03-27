————
I know many of you are stuck inside right now. Probably playing video games (because that’s what I’ve been doing). And yeah, you’re probably playing Animal Crossing, but I had an idea for a Pokemon comic, so that’s what you’re getting this week. (But if you want an Animal Crossing comic, I made one of those 7 years ago.)
————
Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.