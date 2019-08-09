Less-Common D&D Monsters!

————

I figured it was time I finally helped out the D&D community with some custom monster designs. I used to play D&D in middle school, and while I enjoyed it, I haven’t really had the time to get back into it, even though I have many friends and coworkers who play regularly. That hasn’t stopped me from supporting on the sidelines by painting models or offering ideas for characters and NPCs. When I was a kid I made up all kinds of monsters for D&D games, and the Monstrous Manuals were always my favorite books in the Dungeon Master’s collection. So here! Have some new ones! Ben and Winslow helped me with these.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.