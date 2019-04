————

My favorite ship dynamic: ne’er-do-well and spider physician.

I wasn’t planning on uploading a comic this week, but I sketched this up for fun and decided it would be a nice placeholder, so here we are.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.