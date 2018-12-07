Skull Fortress

———–

You know what’s cool? Hats. You know what else is cool? Trebuchets. And people aren’t wearing enough trebuchets.



This will be my last Ben & Winslow comic for the year. I typically take a break every December to recharge my batteries, at that time is NOW. See you in January!



Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. But none of that matters because he didn’t draw this; his daughter did.