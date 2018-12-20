dragging down the dead

hallways of morning

I wonder what it all means

how sex and sustenance

had evolved

into the 8-hour job



I wonder about the first

caveman that dreamt

of basement offices

fluorescent lights

adjustable chairs

Ikea desks

snack machine lunches

meticulous spreadsheets

project deadlines

remote supervisors

write-ups

quarterly reviews

and a cost-of-living raise



Man,

he must’ve been

one stinking, starving

son of a bitch



I imagine him

being mauled to death

by the tiger

he gave up on



and good riddance

————

Nathaniel Sverlow is a freelance writer of poetry and prose. He was born in 1983 in San Diego, California, and has since spent most of his time hunched over a laptop randomly pressing keys. He currently resides in the Sacramento area with three cats, one incredibly supportive wife, and a newborn son. His previous publishing credits include Typehouse Literary Magazine, Map Literary, Ricky’s Backyard, Black Fox Literary Magazine, Literary Orphans, Squawk Back, and Bone Parade.