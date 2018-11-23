———–

I hope all of you enjoyed your Thanksgiving. And for those of you who think of Thanksgiving as something to survive rather than enjoy, I hope you all came out mostly unscathed. And for those of you who don’t celebrate Thanksgiving at all, forget I said anything. You don’t get to partake in my well-wishing today.

Winslow’s the kind of guy who wants you to notice what he’s doing. In that sense, he’s like a toddler: he’s going to do something wrong, he knows he’s going to do something wrong, but most importantly, he wants you to know he’s doing it. This peg leg stunt isn’t really wrong, per say. Really more like a cry for attention. But if you’re wondering where his other leg went, it very nearly made it to dinner as part of the Thanksgiving spread. Now that was wrong.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.