I’m not going to claim that I’m the first person to ever make this joke. But frankly, you lose something if the peanut butter cup isn’t a person.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.