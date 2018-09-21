Speech Impediment

———–

If this wasn’t you at some point in your life, consider yourself lucky. I don’t know how many times I’ve approached someone and anticipated a response, only to get some other response, and it rattles my brain so much that I don’t know what to say and “HMEEEERP” comes out.

Don’t overthink life, folks.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.