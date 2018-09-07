———–

We’re going to to something a little different today. This comic doesn’t have any words but it does have speech bubbles, which means you have an opportunity to fill in the blanks. Think of it as a Ben & Winslow activity page. Feel free to print this out and write something in crayon.

(Actually, I had originally intended for this to be a perfectly normal comic, but what I wanted to do didn’t pan out the way I wanted. But I really liked how Laura’s expression turned out and I didn’t want to throw this one in the trash.)

(Also, my son really wanted to fill in the blanks and was really upset that I just decided to do nothing.)

