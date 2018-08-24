You Should Have Gone for the Head

———–

I want to introduce today’s comic with a confession: I love Infinity War. I keep watching it, and when I’m not watching it I’m thinking about it. Easily one of my favorite Marvel movies, and kudos to the Russo brothers for putting together such a well-paced action movie. Let me also make another confession: I love donuts. And maybe I was thinking about Infinity War and donuts at the same time. My mind is a dreamscape the likes of which you cannot comprehend.

I’m actually really happy with how the powder turned out. Whenever I draw a comic that requires some sort of digital manipulation on the tail end, I’m scared the effect won’t work and I’ll have wasted my time putting together what could have been a funnier comic. This is one of the dangers of presenting traditional media in a digital format, but it worked out this time.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.