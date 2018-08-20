Karl Marx’s Brain Explodes a Little by the Time He Hits the Churro Cart

It’s so America,

so nineteen fifties,

so Main Street nostalgic, so

Karl-Marx’s-brain-would-explode-by-the-time-he-hit-the-churro-cart capitalistic.

I prefer the Mickey beignets.

I remember when Nemo was a Captain, not a fish.

I remember running into Minnie

inside the turnstiles and to the left,

at the spot set to meet old friends

back before any of us had cell phones.

It’s a thrill to be back now, bring my nuclear American family:

Sophia wants Space Mountain,

Lucia wants the Dumbo ride,

Sarah wanted Peter Pan’s Flight but it’s closed for refurbishment,

I just want everything, sugar

sprinkled on top,

only charged a few dollars too many at every stop.

Were Karl here, I could map just where his brain

would pop

(mapping his path past the hat shop the coffee shop the bakery shop the coffee stand

______the balloon seller the turkey leg shop),

you could mentally set an X by the churro cart as the farthest he could possibly get.

He would point out every child

crying in the line whipped around the Matterhorn,

only said, “See?”

he wouldn’t need to preach,

just point,

curl his lip a practiced touch.

He wouldn’t ride anything,

he’d just stop at every cast member

and ask questions (If you were watching from a distance,

you’d just see a lot of facial hair and a dusty suit

flapping and staring into a seventeen year old boy or girl’s eyes,

who, all of them, smile, shrug, continue

sweeping cobblestones or making Dole Whips or asking if they can take your

______picture.)

The guy in the Goofy costume would sit with him at a patio table outside Jolly

______Holiday,

gigantic head bounding up and down like a diving board wearing a tiny hat

before he stands up, shakes a floppy shoe

and hugs a little girl in Mickey ears.

We pass him

on our way

to Pirates.

He’s holding a corn dog,

his head cartoonishly oversized,

a triumphant grin painted on his mouth.

Systematic Oppression and Goofy

What does Goofy think

when he sees Pluto

leashed

to that master?

Goofy

clomps in,

wearing pants,

car keys

chiming in a pocket.

Does he

look down

at the long tongue

of a cousin

and think

there

but for the grace of God,

hyuck?

Does he have questions,

yet? Does he

pass it

off as just cartoon

and go back

to watching football?

Does he ever look at that giant

gloved hand, the fist

at the end of the leash,

and feel

his ears

pull back?

————

Matt Mason runs poetry programming for the State Department, working in Nepal, Romania, Botswana and Belarus. He is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize for his poem “Notes For My Daughter Against Chasing Storms” and his work can be found in numerous magazines and anthologies, including Ted Kooser’s American Life in Poetry. The author of Things We Don’t Know We Don’t Know (The Backwaters Press, 2006) and The Baby That Ate Cincinnati (Stephen F. Austin University Press, 2013), Matt is based out of Omaha with his wife, the poet Sarah McKinstry-Brown, and daughters Sophia and Lucia.