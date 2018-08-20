Before I departed from the dentist’s office,

the doctor asked me if I wanted to get an imprint

of my teeth to have on file, an impression

as part of their ongoing collection.

“People know you, people love you,”

the dentist said, most certainly confusing me

my teeth with the teeth of someone else’s.

“Do you know what people would pay

to wear your teeth inside their mouths?

To buy dentures of your crowns?

We’d make a fortune. Think about it

and get back to me.” He winked half

a dozen times and gave me his personal number.

I had no idea what was going on.

————

Ben Niespodziany is a night librarian at the University of Chicago and has had more than one cavity. He runs the multimedia art blog [neonpajamas] and has had work published in Ghost City Press, formercactus, Occulum, and a handful of others.