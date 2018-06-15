Geode Dude

———–

Don’t try this at home, kids.

This is the first time I’ve tried to draw a geode. I think it came out okay, but I didn’t expect it to be as difficult as it was. I mean, we’re talking about a highly stylized geode inside a cartoon character’s head, so I was already starting out with some pretty odd restrictions.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.