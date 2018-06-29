Buried, But Not Forgotten

———–

Winslow likes to set his mistakes on fire, so I figured it would be constructive to show another way in which you, gentle viewer, can deal with adversity. If fire isn’t your thing (and I don’t recommend that one), then maybe burial is a better, less destructive option? I’ll let you decide.

I didn’t originally intend to use this strip to follow up with last week’s, but I thought the pairing was amusing so I went for it.

