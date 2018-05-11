———–

This comic is based on a conversation my daughter and I had. The dialogue is transcribed word for word. Hippo Kid stands in for my daughter, and Ben stands in for me.

We were watching a cartoon (I think it was Chowder) where a bunch of wiener dogs ran by, but instead of dachshunds the dogs were actually hotdogs. And then this conversation happened.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.