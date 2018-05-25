Mermaid Omelet

———–

Winslow isn’t wasteful when it comes to food preparation. After squeezing the juice out of a mermaid for a refreshing glass of merm-ade (perfect for those hot summer days on the beach or wherever else good times are had), Winslow likes to take the leftovers and cook them into a nice omelet. They’re great for breakfast, lunch, and even dinner. But if you try this at home, please remember to remove the shells!

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.