Pinocchio’d

Winslow has a nose in this comic. It’s horrifying.

You can thank my daughter for this one. Now that my kids are older they have their own opinions about my comics, including what they should be about. During one of our drawing sessions, my daughter told me that I should draw a comic where Winslow’s nose grows like Pinocchio’s when he lies. Of course, Winslow doesn’t have a nose, but that didn’t stop me from thinking about her suggestion. And this is the result.

This is not what she was anticipating.

