Winslow is discovering the curse of being creative without actually doing research. You ever have this problem, creative types? You come up with an idea you think is really great, only to discover that the cool “fantasy” name you gave your main character actually means “penis” in Swahili? Or you have an issue like Winslow here, and your clever joke doesn’t cross the language barrier as well as you originally intended? This is especially prone to happen with languages like Polish (or Irish), which use letters similar to what we’re familiar with in English but have wildly different pronunciations.

I actually drew this one last year and intended for it to be my final comic for 2017, but I ran out of time and didn’t finish. These things happen.

(The outline for Lodzilla is based on one of those rubber monster finger puppets you can find at the dollar store.)

(And “penis” in Swahili is “uume,” for those keeping score at home. Uume went on many adventures, but his biggest adventure was one of self discovery.)

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.