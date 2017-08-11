Sharks and Minnows

———–

I realized that it was August but I had only done one summer-themed comic, and that comic wasn’t even uploaded in the summer. So to rectify that, here’s a comic about the pool! I don’t really get to enjoy the pool these days. I have so many kids that a trip to the pool is really me playing lifeguard for several hours while one or more children cling to me like soggy monkeys. But I’m glad folks like Winslow are able to enjoy themselves, even though his enjoyment involves ruining the pool for everyone else.

