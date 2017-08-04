———–

The title of today’s Ben & Winslow comic probably brings to mind a song. Are you thinking of a song? A song about moonmen?

If my 1-year-old’s tendency to shove minifigures into his mouth is any indication, Lego people are delicious. Them and all their little accessories.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.