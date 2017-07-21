Super Grocery Kart

———–

I don’t know if you’re aware of this (and I probably wouldn’t have paid much attention but I’ve got four kids, so…), but a lot of grocery stores have shopping carts shaped like little cars. The benefit to these things is that they can usually hold two small, squirming children instead of the usual one, making grocery shopping that much more bearable. But some of these things are true monstrosities. One of the stores down the road has the car part of the cart at the front of the shopping cart, adding about a third to its length and making it impossible to maneuver around corners or, more importantly, see what the heck your kids are actually doing up there. They can grab whatever they want, knock things over, beat one another to death… and you’d never be the wiser.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.