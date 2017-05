———–

This is a lot of vending machines full of products I’ve never seen before. I think Winslow and Kurt must still be in Japan.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.