Arms Trade

———–

Pssst… if you want a good deal on arms, I can get you in touch with Winslow. He’s got all sorts of arms for sale. Small arms. Large arms. Wobbly arms? Yes, even wobbly arms.

(You don’t want these arms, though. They’re not really arms.)

(I think they’re sperm.)

(Yes. Definitely sperm.)

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.