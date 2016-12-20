As Charles jumped from atop the building,

he yelled like a native (which is to say he

made a noise as often depicted in the

media of Western countries (clearly

an artificial division, unfairly favoring

one side with false criteria of culture)

though natives surely had their own

reasons to yell, just not—perhaps—

jumping from buildings).

Suicide was a luxury (having failed

to give a trigger warning, let me

say that this poem may not be a

safe space), for he did not worry

over invasions or bombs except

those in his own body.

Charles’ cancer (no heads up, sorry!)

had made life unrecognizable, so

death of his own choosing seemed

the only option (this character’s

lack of belief in miracles in no way

indicts those who have faith and is

not meant to be taken as a suggestion

for anyone (though of course you as

an individual have the right to make

your own choice (with the necessary

addendum that one’s choice may

affect others’ perception, particularly

in terms of value))).

And as the air rushed about him,

the question that had always plagued

him—when it would end—was

answered (in one sense maybe, though

not a teleological one, for Charles

could still be a case study for students

of psychology and biology, as well

as seeming an advocate for our

ecology (recycling, lowering the

burden of overpopulation) not to

mention what might possibly happen

to his potential soul) leaving witnesses

to wonder why (without creating an

obligation, for of course life is busy,

(and it would be egotistical to expect

earth-shattering change in such an

instance)) for even Charles understood

before he leapt how adjectives had

been flattened by internet gossip

sites, knew he could not melt hearts,

but at least someone would be forced

(unless able to escape conformist

culture) to describe his transformation

as jaw-dropping. He’d let people record

his act as bystanders without facing moral

quandary, died thinking that art may not

always be beautiful (beholders’ eyes) but

it’s forever temporary.

Matt Kolbet teaches and writes in Oregon. His most recent novel is Lunar Year.