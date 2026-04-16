Table of Contents for April 2026 Issue

Short Stories:

Trae Stewart, “The Man Who Brought a Lighthouse to Pilates”

Tedd Hawks, “It Could be a Frog”

Jill Williams, “The Gas Tank Massacre”

Kai Swanson-Dale, “Aunt Bijou’s Birdcage”

Jay Servedio, “What the People, Whose Houses I am Breaking Into, Have to Say About the Subjectivity of Art ”

Luci Kelemen, “Horribile dictu”

Rick Kast, “Forget Plastics: Think Ant Farms”

David Henson, “Nose”

Poetry:

Abby Hays, “I Kicked Your Dog Into Space”

Ed Ruzicka, “Mt. Rushmore”

Jason Boitnott, “Death”

Paul Hostovsky, “My Underpants”

Devarya Singhania, “sweet treat”

Paul Burgess, “Grilling a Suspect”