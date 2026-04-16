Table of Contents for April 2026 Issue

Short Stories:
Trae Stewart, “The Man Who Brought a Lighthouse to Pilates”
Tedd Hawks, “It Could be a Frog”
Jill Williams, “The Gas Tank Massacre”
Kai Swanson-Dale, “Aunt Bijou’s Birdcage”
Jay Servedio, “What the People, Whose Houses I am Breaking Into, Have to Say About the Subjectivity of Art ”
Luci Kelemen, “Horribile dictu”
Rick Kast, “Forget Plastics: Think Ant Farms”
David Henson, “Nose”
Poetry:
Abby Hays, “I Kicked Your Dog Into Space”
Ed Ruzicka, “Mt. Rushmore”
Jason Boitnott, “Death”
Paul Hostovsky, “My Underpants”
Devarya Singhania, “sweet treat”
Paul Burgess, “Grilling a Suspect”