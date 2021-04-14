Table of Contents for April 2021 Issue

Short Stories:

Myna Chang, “Q. Can I Hunt Underwater Zombies with Your New Chainsaw, And If Not, Does the Warranty Cover Water Damage?”

Eric Kaplan, “Five Stars”

Stephanie Gibbon, “Lola Gets Sober”

Will Musgrove, “The Father, The Son, and The Hardware Store”

Lisa Fox, “Camouflage”

Eugene Morgullis, “Gabe Chanterelle, Woke Detective!”

Jami Fairleigh, “Preservation in Love”

Arthur Davis, “Rusty”

Ginny Hogan, “Bad Excuse Josh”

Floriana Gennari, “Fresh Paint”

Alex Dermody, “Chip Rickwilder’s Flawless Entrance to Professional Cage Fighting”

Rebecca Fletcher, “Losing Grip”

David Marie-Garland, “A Green Thumb on the Scales of Justice”

Poetry:

Sophie Panzer, “I Am Bryan From Work And This Is Just To Say”

James W. Reynolds, “Darwin’s Prophet”

Barbara Daniels, “Where Sperm Come From”

Maria Declare, Two Poems

Chris Bullard, “Best Look”

Emma McNamara, “this poem contains 69 Ws”

Annette Sisson, “Ode to Retirement”

Shai Afsai, “The Overcoat”

Nancy Byrne Iannucci, “Salem’s Sid and Nancy”