Table of Contents for December 2020 Issue

Short Stories:

Tim McDaniel, “Children of the Nightcap”

Lisa Fox, “Elite AutoSpa”

Jerry Tran, “My Pleasure”

Dan Nielsen, “Catching the Red-Eye”

Maura Yzmore, “Fanciful Flights”

Eirick Gumeny, “Shouldn’t Have Worn That Petard If You Didn’t Want to Be Hoisted by It”

John Mara, “Human Comedy on Parade at the Agora Cafe”

Kajetan Kwiatkowski, “Squeezing By”

Myna Chang, “Silver Dollar Davis and the Mediocre Meteorite Caper”

Mike Scofield, “The Adventure Suits”

Ella Moon, “I’ve Got a Bad Feeling About This”

Kevin Binder, “Creative Differences at Illuminati Headquarters”

Tim Oke, “Cat Owners”

Poetry:

Emmy Newman, Two Poems

Francis Fernandes, “Elemental”

Ann Pedone, Two Poems

Jack Berning, “Why Does Nobody Care About the Death of my Dieffenbachia?”

Joseph Moorman, Two Poems

Mary Chris Bailey, “Advice to a Young Poet”