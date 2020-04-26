———–
"UFO Bros 2," by Erik Jasek
Erik Jasek is some jerk cartoonist and illustrator [more]
Defenestration: April 2020
Remember last year, specifically December 2019, when we were looking [more]
"Thirsty Work," by Robert Garnham
And thence did God see fit to make the top step of the main monastery [more]
"I Started Jogging to Stay in Shape, and Because a Fire Breathing Lizard Is Always Chasing Me," by Bobbie Armstrong
My jogging routine used to be totally normal. After speed walking for a [more]
"The Gift of the Bards," by Tomo Lazovich
Derek's heart pulsed with anticipation as his simple three bedroom ranch [more]