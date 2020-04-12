“Beautiful,” by Erik Jasek

Apr 12th, 2020 | By | Category: Visuals

———–

Erik Jasek is some jerk cartoonist and illustrator from Saint Petersburg, Florida. He is known for his comics featured throughout the web under the moniker Jurassic-Jasek, as well as his zines and graphic novels. He posts frequently to his website Jurassicsoup.com. Erik loves art, music, old bay seasoning, mall mannequins, oddly shaped spoons and speaking about himself in third person. You can contact him at his email jasekcomics@gmail.com or his Instagram @jurassicjasek.
Tags: ,

Comments are closed.