“Shopping List for Next-to-Best-Friend’s Weekend Visit,” by Amy Marques

Shopper: You

Note to shopper: No substitutions, no variations, no off-brand, no surprises.

Next-to-Best-Friend’s Email:

No list! I’m not picky. I’m happy to adjust to you!

Looking forward to hanging out this weekend!

Luv ya!

Email Footnotes:

Just remember that I’ll definitely ask where the fish came from. Wild, I presume. I don’t eat anything fried. Unless it’s fries lifted from someone else’s plate. I’ll assume your soap was handmade. I’ll ask if the local artisan refills glass bottles. There should be nut spread in the pantry, despite the calories. Not peanut butter. I like my grapes room temperature and my oranges refrigerated. I will check your bathroom cabinets and note if your shampoo is contained in plastic. Bean sprouts are acceptable. Broccoli sprouts are an abomination. I assume you’re composting. Of course you are. Everyone is. Please don’t use dryer sheet softener for linen. I’ll have hives. I will know.

————