Confessions of a Valentine’s Day Crooner

It’s time to dim the lights and allow Winslow to serenade you (or the nice spider lady) with a romantic ballad from 1997. That’s right. Let the Valentine’s Day energy fill you to the brim with its power.

(I realize some of you are very young. You might not have been around in the 1990s and might not have ever heard of this song, but it’s “Something About the Way You Look Tonight” by Elton John. It’s one of my wife’s favorites and we danced to it at our wedding, because we appreciate the power of Elton John. It’s a great song, and it’s so romantic that if you watch the video with subtitles you’ll notice that it opens with “dramatic sensual music.” If that isn’t sexy I don’t know what is.)

