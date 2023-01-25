“Showdown at Widow’s Creek, an Eyewitness Account,” by Alexei Kalinchuk

A mob of angry mimes gathered. They seemed to be sharpening swords or loading pistols, I couldn’t tell. Also, they weren’t really good mimes. But there they were amassed outside the city, so we called an emergency meeting with the police and city manager and a retired guy who loitered at all these events. We argued, pounded our fists on the table, but finally decided to confront our sneering striped-shirted invaders without outside help. Yes, we were a small town, but how would that look if we asked for help?

So we met them outside the county line and they appointed a champion to confront one of ours. Unfortunately, I was volunteered as champion and their guy was the biggest mime I’d ever seen, and not just because he wore a top hat either. But if I was scared, well, there just wasn’t time to tremble. He challenged me with gestures before he suddenly broke out of his invisible box and put me in a full nelson. I hyperventilated and called out for my mother, much to her shame, until a nearby deputy tased the mime and I. That ended it really. Everyone shook hands after and laughed. Even the mimes.

I just wish they’d stopped tasing us after the first ten minutes. One might think that was the whole point of this.

————

A disgraced clown turned out of a prestigious circus for his beliefs, Alexei Kalinchuk turned to the forbidden art of Ukrainian massage. He also writes stories and one comedic crime novel (It’s Not My Cult!).