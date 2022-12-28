“Your Submission Needs a Plot,” by Shira Musicant

✩Professor Beatrice Polk (bspolk@sitiyu.edu)

To: smusicant@sityu.edu

Re: Your Submission of Fred

September 26, 2022

Ms. Musicant,

Is it possible you have enrolled in Short Story 101 by mistake? There is still time to withdraw from the class without penalty. You might consider switching your major from creative writing to math, which may be more suited to your literary skills.

Here is the issue with the first draft of your short story: It lacks a plot. There is no conflict and thus, no resolution.

In fact, your character, Fred, is in dire need of a story. It is up to you to investigate his desires, and what thwarts them. What is he asking for, and from whom? Find the obstacles! Something is needed to get him off the couch.

Your details are not bad: thinning hair and a perfectly acceptable comb-over, the stain on his tee shirt, and the worn slippers on his feet as he watches television. But why do we care? And about his dirty laundry on the floor and the dishes accumulating in the sink: Do these details serve a purpose in the story?

If you choose to stay in this class–and I do recommend dropping it—you may want to see what happens to Fred if he is visited by an alien, or witnesses a murder. Those situations could create some tension and momentum for your character. But a TV dinner heated in the micro, and a beer enjoyed on the couch, intrigue the reader not at all.