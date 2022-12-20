Defenestration: December 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already arrived at the last issue of the year, but here we are, folks. It’s December, 2022 is coming to a close, and the latest issue of Defenestration has arrived!

Once August’s issue came out, a bunch of weird stuff started happening. Bigfoot bought a hat, but that’s hardly noteworthy. Was IS noteworthy was that, someone, well, noteworthy, gave a shoutout to Defenestration, which caused a deluge of submissions for a month and a half. This isn’t an exaggeration, either. Normally we get a steady stream of submissions, but it got to a point where it was a struggle just to keep the inbox at 50 submissions or less. We’re a small operation with meager crew, most of whom are fictional, so that was a lot of stories and poems to read. I want you to keep that in mind as you read this month’s issue, because the stories and poems below were chosen from among the hundreds Eileen and I read over the past few months. It’s quite the badge of honor to be among the few chosen from the multitude.

Another thing I’d like to bring up: Twitter. Will it implode? And if it does, what does that mean for Defenestration? Honestly, Defenestration has been around for almost 20 years now. The magazine existed well before Twitter and will continue existing if and when Twitter disappears; we’ve never been reliant on social media, and I like to think that we’re an established enough presence that we could ignore it entirely if we wanted to. However, social media can be useful, and I’ve enjoyed using Twitter to share Defenestration-related content. I realize, though, that Twitter has become a bit of an unstable mess; if you’ve left Twitter because you don’t like the uncertainty, or because you don’t feel safe or welcome there, you can get Defenestration updates by following me on Hive (@andrewkaye) and on Mastodon (andrewkaye.mstdn.party). I’ll be using those venues exclusively for writing-related stuff, so it’ll mostly be sharing Defenestration news and linking to any short stories I’ve read and enjoyed.

Okay, enough with the administrative nonsense. You’ve got a magazine to read. Defenestration is also now open to poetry and short story submissions as we look toward filling our April 2023 issue, which will be our first issue in the super sexy Volume XX.

—Andrew Kaye, Editor-in-Chief

Short Stories:

Iris Melton, “Rumplesynopsis”

Marlowe Gardiner-Heslin, “Imposter Syndrome”

Laerke Olsvig, “Headless”

Deborah-Zenha Adams, “A Thief in Monkey Junction”

Cameron Vanderwerf, “Lawyers in Love”

Brian Clark, “The Weatherman”

Daniel Galef, “On Anophthalmia in Cervids”

Alex Dermody, “Genie Needs Help”

Poetry:

Marianne Gambaro, “Hera”

Kenneth Nichols, “An Ode to HR”

Ron Riekki, “How To Tell When Things Are Dead”

Gary Grossman, “CAPTCHA”

Eric Odynocki, “There Is a Small Window”

Downloadable Copy:

Defenestration, December 2022