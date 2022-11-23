“Codicil of My Ill Will,” by Melanie Chartoff

Being of sound mind and ill will, I, Karen Miller-Strauss, execute this document dated March 19, 2022, to replace all prior wills and codicils from me or my beloved late husband, Arthur Strauss, for whom I am next of kin, a blood relative, having given blood to sustain him during his final surgery. Disbursements will be reduced by the line item amounts for reasons stated.

From my beloved stepson Ethan Strauss‘s inheritance, deduct for reasons given:

Not one Mother’s Day call in my 1 3 years as your stepmother -$18 00

Not even a H appy A nniversary once -$1800

No t donating to the Miller -Strauss Rescue Poodle Shelter -$50 0

Your infant daughter eating off my plate un reprimand ed -$60 0

Your son Zac k ’s college education — he spelled my name wrong -$50,000

Your wife ’s unsuccessful effort to flush the baby’s waste down my bidet -$450

Your wife ’s complaint a bout my use of a calculator at the dinner table -$100

Her e ye-roll s at me clicking my pen over my checkbook at Zack’s birthday rodeo -$55 0

Your “ open marriage ” -$10,000

With people I don’t approve $15,000

Scowling at my perform ing “ My Art of Loving Arthur” at his funeral -$350

No t com plim enting the lavish sprea d at the wake -$250

Unfriending me o n Facebook -$ 8 00

Inviting your father’s first wife to be the baby’s godmother -$150

Pain and stress — incalculable , but let’s make it – $400 0

Furthermore, my beloved stepson Ethan will pay these penalties to cover the legal fees of preparing these amendments:

Removal of Ethan from my A dvance Health C are D irective . You pay $10,000

Removing my beloved ’s bequeath al of the family home to Ethan Strauss in his nullified will. You pay $7, 4 00

Any contesting of this Codicil of My Ill Will to my Last Will and Testament will result in forfeiture of Ethan’s share of the Family Trust at my demise to the Karen Miller-Strauss Rescue Poodle Shelter for the sum of $4,500,000.

Melanie Chartoff is a stage (Broadway), screen (Fridays, Seinfeld, Wiseguy, Newhart, Weird Science, Parker Lewis Can’t Lose), voice (Rugrats) actor. Her first book, Odd Woman Out: Exposure in Essays and Stories is rated 4.5 on Barnes & Noble and 5 on Amazon, available in e-book, paperback, and audio, narrated by the author.

She’s been published in McSweeney’s, Medium, Entropy, Crows Feet, The Jewish Journal, Funny Times, Five on the Fifth, Purple Clover, Glint, Entropy, Verdad, Bluestem, Evening Street Press, Mused, Jewlarious, Defenestration, Better after 50, Living the Second Act, Avenue, Goats Milk Magazine, Borrowed Solace, Avalon Literary Review, Eat Darling Eat, The Literate Ape, Lowestoft Chronicle, Lothlorien Poetry Journal, Wry Times, Crows Feet and five editions of Chicken Soup for the Soul(Simon and Schuster). She makes non performers more charismatic with one-on one virtual coaching. Info at charismatizing.com