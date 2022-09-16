This Again

————

Looks like Winslow is making clones of himself again. Flamethrowers at the ready, everyone!

One of the weird thing about being a cartoonist with kids is that the cartoons become part of the family in ways you don’t really expect. I only upload a few comics a month, but Ben and Winslow are a constant presence in my house because my kids know all about them. I draw them on their lunch bags and on the whiteboard in the kitchen. My kids draw them on projects and homework assignments. And my younger kids, in particular, use them to create games and stories. “Winslow 5” was actually something my 6-year-old cooked up. I don’t know why he was the fifth Winslow, but I do know that in the game my son was playing, Winslow 5 eventually exploded. That does not bode well for the Winslow 5 in this comic…

Clones, of course, are nothing knew for Winslow. Little Winslow is a clone that hatched from Winslow’s head like an egg. Winslow even has a female clone names Willow.

————