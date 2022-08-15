Table of Contents for August 2022 Issue

Short Stories:
Teresa Spencer, “Menelaus and the Fake Helen”
Joshua Del Rey, “The Smart Toaster”
Audrey Clark, “Vince Tickleman’s ‘Dancing Out of Your Comfort Zone’ with Lana del Ray”
Sona Lea Dombourian, “It Started on My Hands”
M.C. Schmidt, “The Loveland Frog”
Leah Miller, “The Beta Test”
Lewis Braham, “Boomer”
Poetry:
Kim Malinowski, “Grocery Boy”
Aaron Lee Moore, “The Lawnmower Goat”
Chris Bullard, “UFO”
Richard Jordan, “Lament of a Suburban Boston Formalist”
Stephen Kowalkowski, “Super Mario Downtime”