Fantastical Language Proficiency

Winslow is the kind of gamer that can’t ever take anything seriously. He also knows deep down that no one, not even a fantasy persona of his own making, could ever be more interesting than his real-life self. I imagine this combination of flippancy and narcissism would annoy anyone trying to navigate a role-playing game with him. Especially when he also knows an interesting collection of vocabulary words.

This is the last D&D/tabletop RPG-themed comic I’m going to do for now. Sometimes you just get a series of ideas cooking that need to get drawn, but my schedule lately has prevented me from getting these done weekly, which ultimately hurts these linked narratives.

