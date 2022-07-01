Get Defenestration Delivered by Email
Creating a character for an RPG is arguably the best part.
Choose Your Character
Creating a character for an RPG is arguably the best part. [more]
"Zookeeping for Dummies," by Sarah Totton
How do you zoo?
It's easy.
Just follow these simple steps. [more]
Getting the Game Back Together
I had a plan in mind before my unannounced hiatus. Let's get back to that [more]
"The IKEA Hotline: Please Press 1," by DS Racer
DISEMBODIED MALE VOICE: “Hej! Thank you for calling the IKEA [more]
A Bit of a Delay
Woah! A brand new Ben & Winslow comic?! I didn't even know these existed [more]