A Bit of a Delay

————

Woah! A brand new Ben & Winslow comic?! I didn’t even know these existed anymore!

I would apologize for being so super late and not adhering to my self-imposed schedule, but I just haven’t felt like drawing lately, and I’d rather not force content for the sake of content. Drawing is a hobby for me, not a career, and ever since I started posting pictures on the internet (almost 20 years ago, if not more, if you can believe that), I always promised myself that I’d be doing this for the fun of it. I never want drawing to become a chore, or a task, or anything else. I want it to be fun! Forever!

That has sometimes meant taking a break when I wasn’t “feeling it,” and while I’ve usually planned my breaks, a few months ago I got ready to draw and thought, “meh.” I just didn’t want to do it, and I certainly wasn’t going to force it. I’m told old for that. So instead, I’ve been doing what Winslow’s been doing: painting models. LOTS of models. You might even be jealous of all the models I’ve painted. :)

Anyway… back to drawing!

————