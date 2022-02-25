Gaming Vitality

————

All seasoned gamers have their own sack of dice. Maybe even several sacks of dice. Those are the greatest gamers of all.

I’m more of a tabletop wargamer and board game enthusiast than a role player, but I used to play D&D “back in the day” and really enjoyed myself. I kept all my old gaming resources, too, because the artwork is really cool. My continued exposure to RPGs now comes from all the gaming miniatures I paint and all the friends I have who play. I like giving them ridiculous character ideas. No one ever runs them, to their great loss.

(So yes, as a wargamer, I also have a sack heavy with dice, but they’re mostly d6s, and small enough to fit 30+ in my hands at once.)

————