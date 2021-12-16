Table of Contents for December 2021 Issue

Short Stories:

Daniel Winn, “The Deal”

Rebecca Anne Nguyen, “Dr. Marcie in the Morning”

Bryan Middlebrook, “There Are Some Things I Would Like to Get Off My Chest Before I Drop You Into This Volcano

Caelyn Cobb, “Apologies For The Delay In My Response!”

Lydia Storm, “What I Learned From joyfulpreppers.com”

Sally Simon, “Deadly Dangerous Podcast #13: A Tribute to Greta Greene, Amateur Nanny”

Joe Miller, “The Day the Music Died in Walgreens”

Susan Chertkow, “I Let My Mind Wander …”

Alex Dermody, “Lost My Erotic Fan Fiction and Likely My Medical License”

Poetry:

Khaloud Al-Muttalibi, “Till Tomorrow Night My Love”

A.C. Cambers, “Christmas Catastrophe”

Lou Faber, “Scientific Inquiry”

Andrew W. Turner, Three Poems

Kyle Gervais, “Trees man”