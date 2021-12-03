Humorous Vegetables

I found this humorous vegetable while preparing some ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner. It’s the funniest vegetable I’ve ever found, and I thought, “I want to share this with the world, but I don’t want to be just post it to Twitter like some crass lowlife. Let’s draw an entire comic around it as a framing device!” And thus, today’s comic was born. I hope you enjoy the carrot. I don’t actually know what happened to it. Ostensibly it was going to be part of a shepherd’s pie, but my wife refused to put it in there. Oh well.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.
