Humorous Vegetables

I found this humorous vegetable while preparing some ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner. It’s the funniest vegetable I’ve ever found, and I thought, “I want to share this with the world, but I don’t want to be just post it to Twitter like some crass lowlife. Let’s draw an entire comic around it as a framing device!” And thus, today’s comic was born. I hope you enjoy the carrot. I don’t actually know what happened to it. Ostensibly it was going to be part of a shepherd’s pie, but my wife refused to put it in there. Oh well.
