Seeds For Days

————

Today Winslow’s experimenting with some healthier snack options. Word to the wise: anything that claims to be “healthy” but comes packaged like a candy bar probably won’t be very good. You can practically taste the duplicity.

The other day I ate one of these energy bars. Not because I wanted to, but because I needed something for breakfast and there weren’t any other options. I unwrapped the package and was presented with a glistening brick of oats and chia seeds that smelled slightly of maple syrup, and when I took a bite it was like chewing on a block of birdseed. It didn’t taste very good, but I ate the whole thing anyway because, like I said, I didn’t have anything else for breakfast. It wasn’t a very satisfying meal, but I will admit that it kept me going until lunch, so I think about three buckets of seeds were crammed into that little square…

————